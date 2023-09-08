Cost of Freedom Tribute Wall to be on display on 9/11 anniversary in Henderson

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the tribute wall will be displayed at Lake Forest Park on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.

HENDERSON, Texas — To honor veterans, active military members and first responders, the Cost of Freedom Tribute Wall will be on display in Henderson on Monday.

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the tribute wall will be displayed at Lake Forest Park, located at 1005 State Highway 64 in Henderson, on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks that killed more than 2,900 people.

The 9/11 anniversary has also become known as Patriot Day.

The monument honors people who made the ultimate sacrifice through a half-scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial; a 9/11 display with listing of names; American war panels, timelines, and statistics; and gold dog tags depicting an individual casualty each day since the Vietnam War, the city of Henderson said in a Facebook post.