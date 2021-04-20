Cotton introduces bill requiring undocumented migrant attempts to buy a firearm in U.S. be reported to ICE

If someone is in the country undocumented and tries to purchase a gun, the bill would require that it be reported to immigration officials and local authorities.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Senator Tom Cotton, along with Senators from Tennessee, Iowa, North Carolina and Missouri, introduced a bill that would require the National Instant Criminal Background Check (NICS) system to notify U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and relevant local law enforcement when a firearm is bought by an undocumented migrant in the United States.

In an April 21 news release, Senator Cotton said unlawful attempts to buy firearms need to be reported.

If someone is in the country undocumented and tries to purchase a gun, the bill would require that it be reported to immigration officials and local authorities.

“The NICS system is an important tool to ensure firearms stay out of the wrong hands, which is why I co-introduced the Fix NICS Act last Congress,” said North Carolina Senator Thom Tills.

Cotton noted, "Federal law already prohibits any persons from possessing or receiving a firearm if they are unlawfully in the United States."

“Enforcing our border laws is a crucial priority of any government. Equally important is protecting law-abiding Americans from those who break the law to enter the country, and then illegally seek firearms to commit crimes,” said Missouri Senator Josh Hawley.