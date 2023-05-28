x
Cotton Patch Cafe in Tyler closed for remainder of day after fryer fire

According to the Tyler Fire Department, a fire broke out Sunday afternoon in the fryer at Cotton Patch Cafe, located at 322 ESE Loop 323, Ste. 200.

TYLER, Texas — A Tyler restaurant is closed for the remainder of the day following a fire in the kitchen.

Staff used a fire extinguisher to knock down the flames and when the TFD responded, they were able to use a dry chemical extinguisher to put out the fire.

No damage or injuries were reported, but the restaurant will be closed the rest of the day for cleaning.

