TYLER, Texas — Three months ago, the Tyler City Council delayed a trial program that would allow people to rent and use electric scooters downtown.

RELATED: City Council delays implementing program for scooters in Tyler

After researching the possible effects of electric scooters, specifically Blue Duck Scooters, in Tyler's downtown district, the council will make a decision at Wednesdays meeting.

Among the issues explored were ordinances, permits/licenses, desirable locations, citizen concerns and public feedback.

The City Council will hear a proposal Wednesday about a 30-day trial period.

The agenda says:

"..in studying the now well-known public safety, health and welfare issues surrounding the use of alternative transportation devices like electric scooters and bikes, many sidewalks and roadways are not sufficiently wide and/or were not designed to allow for such uses."

City staff recommend prohibiting Shared Active Transportation Systems (SATS), like electric scooters, on public roadways and sidewalks. The prohibition will allow the city to continue studying how to integrate alternative transportation in the future.

The council will decide whether to go through with a 30-day trial with Blue Duck Scooters or prohibit SATS as recommended.

Blue Duck Scooters are similar to popular Lime and Bird Scooters. The company is based in San Antonio and has a program there.