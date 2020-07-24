Could you be loved? ETX foundation helps you practice self-love

To learn more about their next event. Visit the Foundation's Facebook page.

TYLER, Texas — Could you be loved? It's a question many of us ask ourselves.

Could You Be Loved foundation is there to help you get to a place where you can love yourself.

A key goal is making sure people are heard. They discuss a number of topics in their divine moments of truth meetings including health, wealth, racism, so everyone can learn and grow from each other.

"Our events we believe, and we live our life in self-love, so we want everyone to leave that event feeling connected with their inner-being, director of the foundation, Elu Quentell, said.

They had to reschedule their event for this Saturday, July 25 due to the large turnout from the last meeting and interest in next one.