Tyler City Council approves contract to reduce flooding, repair deteriorated stormwater infrastructure

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council voted Wednesday to approve an over $1million contract with Insituform Technologies to repair stormwater infrastructure at five locations using cured-in-place-pipe lining.

The storm sewer pipes have deteriorated and developed structural issues that have allowed the soil to enter, creating sinkholes in paved streets and unpaved areas, according to the city of Tyler.

Locations include:

3331 McMillan Drive to Dinah Lane

North Bonner Avenue underpass

North Bois D'Arc Avenue from West Summerkamp Street to the creek

6205 Sutherland Drive to the creek

Brookview Court

CIPP rehabilitation is a trenchless pipe repair restoration method used to repair existing pipes. The process fully protects and strengthens pipes damaged by leaks, cracks, intruding roots and rust. CIPP lining increases the lifespan of stormwater lines by up to 100 years.