TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council voted for an ordinance prohibiting Shared Active Transportation Systems, notably electric scooters, on public roads in Tyler.

Most council members showed an interest in scooters but wanted a pilot program on Tyler's college campuses before moving forward with a plan to bring scooters, specifically Blue Duck Scooters, to downtown, as was planned.

Three months ago, the Tyler City Council delayed a trial program that would allow people to rent and use electric scooters downtown. In the the three months since the delay, the city researched issues that may come with electric scooters downtown.

Blue Duck Scooters are similar to the popular Lime and Bird Scooters. The company is based in San Antonio and has a program there, as well.

