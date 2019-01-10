TYLER, Texas — Country singer Josh Turner will no longer perform at CityFest on October 5, according to CityFest Festival Director Duffy Johnson.

The announcement comes after his tour bus was involved in a deadly crash on September 18.

According to the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff's Office, the tour bus carrying members of the road crew for Turner plunged off a cliff, killing one person.

Country singer and East Texas native, Neal McCoy will now be added to the lineup. McCoy was born in Jacksonville, Texas. Some of his most well known songs are "Wink" and "No Doubt About It."

The CityFest East Texas festival will take place on the square in downtown Tyler October 5 and 6.

