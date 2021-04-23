Titus County Church and cemetery grounds target for vandals

TITUS COUNTY, Texas — The Titus County Sheriff’s Office is looking for information regarding large ruts created by vandals Tuesday evening.
According to the sheriff’s office, a large number of ruts were intentionally created on the grounds of the Lone Star Church and Cemetery located on the 2600 block of County Road 3130.
The sheriff’s office is asking anyone with information to please call 903-572-6641.
There were no reports of damage to burial places, according to the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.