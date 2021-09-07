County commissioners salute Vietnam veterans, recognize events of 9/11

The first resolution proclaimed September 11, 2021, as Vietnam War Commemorative Pinning Day to honor all Vietnam-era veteran military service members.

TYLER, Texas — On Tuesday, Smith County Commissioners made resolutions to honor Vietnam veterans and remember the events that took place on Sept. 11, twenty years ago.

The first resolution proclaimed September 11, 2021, as Vietnam War Commemorative Pinning Day to honor all Vietnam-era veteran military service members and to help strengthen East Texas community-based resources for veterans, military and their families.

“I believe all veterans deserve recognition,” Yvonne Munn, a retired Army veteran, said. “When you see a veteran with a hat on, thank them for their service because it’s very important.”

Munn also spoke on 9/11 and its significance. “We will never forget 9/11. That's something that’s ingrained in our minds and our hearts. For the people we lost that day, the three buildings that were destroyed, we will always remember that,” she said.