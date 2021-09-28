County giving $4.5 million to local hospitals, ERs

The money will go towards local nurses and other healthcare staff who are closely involved in treating patients with COVID-19.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County Commissioners on Tuesday voted to invest $4.5 million into local hospitals and emergency rooms. The funding equals 10% of the American Rescue Plan Act money the county received.

Both UT Health East Texas and Christus Trinity Mother Frances will receive $2 million to help them retain their staff and fight COVID-19.

The three emergency rooms, Exceptional Healthcare Tyler, Hospitality Health ER and Tyler Complete Care, located in Smith County will also receive $100,000 each. These emergency rooms have been working on the frontline of COVID-19 and have been experiencing staff shortages as well.

The money will go towards local nurses and other healthcare staff who are closely involved in treating patients with COVID-19, Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said.