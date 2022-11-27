County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt Co. celebrates 150th anniversary

The church started in 1872 by gathering under a brush harbor to hold services.

TYLER, Texas — According to Latrell Bryant, the secret to having a long-running church is faithful and dedicated members to keep it going.

County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrated their 150th anniversary Sunday by gathering for celebratory lunch.

According to the Texas Historical Society, "oral tradition links this church to the original County Line Baptist Church of 1851, the earliest recorded attempt of area African American families to create a community of worship. County Line Colored Missionary Baptist Church was founded in 1872."

When the church began, they were simply gathering under a brush harbor to hold services.

Brother Tom Manley donated the property to the church members so they could build an actual church building.

The name "Country Line" was selected since the property was near the Smith and Van Zandt County line. The current church building was constructed in 1967.

"I have been at this church since my 7th grade year and I also got baptized here, it is a blessing to be here in the house of the Lord." Nkaiya Johnson said.

Facing hardships like COVID-19, the members of the church are glad they get to spend this anniversary together.

The County Line has seen ministers, doctors, teachers, nurses, morticians, electricians, realtors and dynamic leaders in their congregation.