County names Aug. 31 as Pastor David Dykes Day

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said David Dykes and his wife, Cindy, have contributed mightily to the community and helped Green Acres Baptist Church grow.

TYLER, Texas — After 30 years of service, Pastor David Dykes from Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler retired this August. To honor his years of leadership, Smith County commissioners on Tuesday passed a resolution to name Aug. 31, 2021, as “Pastor David Dykes Day” in Smith County.

Smith County Judge Nathaniel Moran said Dykes and his wife, Cindy, have contributed mightily to the community and helped Green Acres Baptist Church grow into what it is today.

The resolution made by the commissioners is to commemorate Dykes’ devotion to Jesus Christ and dedication to living out the tenants of the Holy Scripture, Moran said.

“I recognize wholly that their lives are but a reflection of the love, the grace and servant leadership of Jesus Christ,” he said. “All that they have done in this community for the past 30 years has not been for their glory, but for the glory of God Almighty so that others would come to know the grace of Jesus Christ and find their salvation in him alone.”