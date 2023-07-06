County Road 370 to close July 10 for new bridge construction

The construction is expected to last about three months to complete.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A portion of County Road 370, also referred to as Howell Lake Road in Precinct 3, will be closed starting on July 10 to replace a bridge.

The project will consist of placing a wider concrete bridge and piles, Smith County Engineer Frank Davis said.

There will be signage to alert drivers of the closure. Drivers will be expected to take an alternate route for the next couple of months.

The construction is expected to last about three months to complete.