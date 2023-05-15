Couple accused of having children in unsanitary, unsafe conditions in Nacogdoches County arrested

Deputies said they found "extremely unsanitary food storage and preparation areas" and "excessive amounts of animal waste inside" in the residence.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — A man and woman in Nacogdoches County accused of housing children in "extremely unsanitary and unsafe conditions" have been arrested.

Aaron William Adcock, 37, and Jessica Ann Rasor, 29, both of Cushing, are charged with four state jail felony charges of abandoning/endangering a child.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, deputies were investigating Adcock and Rasor after receiving information about the alleged neglectful condition of the home and the children’s health and treatment.

When deputies came to the residence Friday, the sheriff's office said they found conditions that put the children's health and well-being at risk, including no running water or indoor plumbing. They also noted "extremely unsanitary food storage and preparation areas" and "excessive amounts of animal waste inside."

Arrest warrants were filed against the couple Friday morning and they were under arrested by the afternoon. The children were taken to a safe environment, NCSO said.

Adcock in the Nacogdoches County jail with bonds totaling $40,000. Rasor is currently in the Rusk County Jail and is set to be transported to the Nacogdoches County Jail. Her bonds also total $40,000.