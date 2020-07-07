Couple gets married in Longview hospital for love of ill grandmother

She had the perfect dress, and they had each other, their parents and a guest who likely wouldn’t have been there if the couple had waited for their planned nuptials in August — Fennell’s grandmother, Susan Gohlke.

“I wanted to be able to have that with them and not suffer anymore loss,” Mitchell said Friday, recalling the conversation she had with Fennell just a day earlier, as they were driving to the hospital to see Gohlke. They’d just learned that his grandmother, who’d been hospitalized with suspected pneumonia, actually has lung cancer that has spread throughout her body. She’s been placed on end-of-life care and is not expected to live long.