2 people killed in 2-vehicle crash in Frankston

The accident occurred on State Highway 155 within the city of Frankston in Anderson County.

FRANKSTON, Texas — A Bullard couple has died after a two-vehicle accident on State Highway 155 Sunday afternoon.

According to the preliminary investigation, a white 2015 Toyota Highlander was traveling north on State Highway 155 in the right lane when a white 2020 Kia Sorento was also traveling north behind the Toyota at a high rate of speed.

The Toyota went over a small grade and the Kia failed to control its speed and rear ended the Toyota causing it to veer across the south bound lanes and into a ditch striking several trees head on. The Kia also veered off the road hitting a culvert and a sign.

The driver and passenger of the Toyota, 84-year-old, James Wimberly and 84-year-old, Bonnie Wimberly, both of Bullard were pronounced at the scene.

The driver of the Kia, 57-year-old, Dianna Johnston, of Elkhart, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.