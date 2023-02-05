Richard and Donna Jellison worked their entire careers as custodians in the Kennebunk school district.

Example video title will go here for this video

KENNEBUNK, Maine — Richard and Donna Jellison took a familiar walk on Tuesday.

For 52 and 49 years each, the married couple worked in the Kennebunk school district as custodians — an unsung job often overlooked.

But it was apparent within 10 minutes of visiting with them that they could not turn a corner without running into a hug.

It's hard not to notice the pair when they've known you your whole life.

Shawn Ingham can nearly say that. The Jellisons met him when he was in kindergarten. As an adult, he worked right alongside them at school.

"They're good people. I'm gonna miss them. They did a lot around here, made a lot of good friends," he said.

The hugs kept coming, because the couple retired last month after making a lot of good friends, greeting thousands of students over the years, and working hard.

"If we knew we wanted something done we didn't get done, we'd come in weekends," Richard said, without an ounce of vanity.

The Jellisons are humble to a fault. That, along with their tireless years of service, Principal Ryan Quinn said, makes them born of another generation. He can't possibly replace them in his school.

"You don't," he shook his head. "You just appreciate it for what it was and then you move on best you can. But there's no replacing people like them."

There's no replacing the Jellisons' time together either. All those hours on and off the clock, and they're still happily by each other's side.

"We got along good," Richard said, sitting next to his wife.

"We did, really, and we still do, so, that's what counts," Donna said, making her husband laugh with a smile.

The school said its goodbyes in April and gifted the Jellisons brand new Adirondack chairs for their porch. But, while they're happy to be retired, they won't be strangers forever.

"We know we'll be back someday," Donna said with a smirk. "Just to visit. It's been a happy time for us."

You know what they say about old habits...