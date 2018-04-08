FRANKSTON — Brandee and Stephen Stovall were both scheduled to work Friday at the Glaspie Cattle Company restaurant in Frankston.

Brandee was the morning manager and Stephen was the kitchen night manager.

But at five in the morning, Brandee received an unexpected phone call.

"They told me that the restaurant was on fire," Brandee said. "I said, 'How bad?' You know, I was thinking like a small fire and he said it's engulfed in flames."

The fire destroyed the building and the owner said he does not plan on rebuilding.

"This hits us pretty hard, both of us at one time losing our jobs," Stephen said.

The couple said they are devastated not only by the loss of their job, but also the loss of the restaurant.

"Our kids love this place, our family loves this place," Stephen said. "It's been around for a long time and I hate to see it go."

The Stovalls say they were happy with their jobs and not looking for new ones. With an unsure future, they said they are going to have to see where things go.

"Going to do some praying and I'm going to do some applying for some different jobs," Stephen said.

