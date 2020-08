On Aug. 13, the 6th Court of Appeals in Texarkana upheld Thomas Carroll’s prison sentence for assaulting a public servant.

A Texas appeals court has upheld a 10-year prison sentence for a man who assaulted a Big Sandy police officer in 2019.

According to court documents, Big Sandy police officer Taylor Fast found Carroll attempting to cross U.S. 80 on Jan. 31, 2019.