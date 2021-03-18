Appeals court upholds Tyler woman's 99-year prison sentence for drug charges

Felisha Diane Williams pleaded guilty to possession of between four and 200 grams of a penalty group one controlled substance with intent to deliver.

TYLER, Texas — The Sixth Court of Appeals upheld the 99-year prison sentence of a Tyler woman, who pleaded guilty to drug charges this past year in Upshur County.

In January 2020, Felisha Diane Williams, 39, pleaded guilty to possession of between four and 200 grams of a penalty group one controlled substance with intent to deliver. She declined the prosecution's offer of 20 years in prison.

She requested a jury select her punishment. She faced an enhanced punishment of 15 years to life due to previous convictions rather than the normal five to 99 years or life, according to the Upshur County District Attorney's Office.