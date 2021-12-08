TDEM launches COVID-19 Antibody Infusion Center in Nacogdoches

This treatment is available at no cost to the patient.

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday announced that the Texas Division of Emergency Management (TDEM), in partnership with local officials, will launch a new COVID-19 therapeutic infusion center in Nacogdoches.

The infusion center, located at 320 Russell Blvd., will begin accepting patients tomorrow and has been provided with Regeneron's monoclonal antibodies to treat outpatient cases of COVID-19 who have a referral from a doctor. This treatment is available at no cost to the patient.

The site will operate seven days a week from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m., administering treatment to 15 patients at a time.

”The process of obtaining a state operated infusion center was a smooth collaboration,” said Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell. “This center should ease the strain on our hospitals and help those with the virus to recover.“

Local partners include Nacogdoches County, City of Nacogdoches, and Nacogdoches Medical Center.

"The State of Texas is continuing to expand access to COVID-19 antibody therapeutics in communities across the Lone Star State," said Gov. Abbott. "This new facility in Nacogdoches will ensure East Texans who contract COVID-19 have access to this free and effective treatment."

Gov. Abbott, TDEM, and the Texas Department of State Health Services have established and expanded antibody infusion centers in communities across the state over the past few weeks.

COVID-19 antibody infusion treatment can prevent a patient's condition from worsening and requiring hospital care. These facilities also help increase bed capacity in hospitals so that resources are available for the most ill patients.

The State deployed similar measures beginning in November 2020 to communities across Texas.

These state sponsored Infusion Centers are in addition to the antibody infusion treatment that is provided by more than 200 private health providers across the state.

Antibody infusion centers are currently operating in the following communities, with more coming online in the coming days: Austin (DSHS) Beaumont (TDEM) The Woodlands (DSHS) Corpus Christi (DSHS) Fort Worth (DSHS) Harlingen (TDEM) Houston (DSHS) Laredo (DSHS) Lubbock (TDEM) Nacogdoches (TDEM) Odessa (TDEM) San Antonio (DSHS)