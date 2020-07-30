COVID-19 impacts local dry cleaners

Since 1938, clothing, bedding and more have been cleaned at Progress Cleaners.

Not only is COVID-19 impacting people's lives, but also some essential businesses in East Texas.

Since 1938, clothing, bedding and more have been cleaned at Progress Cleaners.

After more than 80 years of prepping, washing and folding, a different cycle began once the coronavirus pandemic began.

"Business dropped off. We were down maybe 70-80% of our normal business," Owner of Progress Cleaners, Mike Phillips, said. "It's been a large struggle. Being down that much. We are a family owned business."

Since the pandemic, Phillips says business is slow and has had to make some adjustments.

First, employees' hours were reduced. Then, store hours were decreased as well. He says financially, he'll make it for right now.

"We're trying to stick it out through the worst of times," he said.

As for the future, he continues to keep the faith.