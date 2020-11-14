COVID-19 impacts on medical offices continue locally, nationwide

Instead of driving people to doctors’ offices, many physicians’ offices across the nation have reported steep declines — declines so deep it has threatened the viability of some medical practices and clinics, according to the American Medical Association. A recent physician survey by the organization showed “medical practices have been economically stressed by the public health crisis with a 32% average drop in revenue.”



Patients counts appear to be turning a corner at Healthcare Express in Longview, which touts a number of safety measures it’s taken to protect patients and providers at the clinic. Patient volumes have increased, said Stacy Lambert, chief operating officer for the Texarkana-based company and a registered nurse, and people aren’t as scared as they were in the beginning.