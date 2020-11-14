COVID-19 impacts on medical offices continue locally, nationwide

LONGVIEW, Texas — The effect the ongoing pandemic has had on many physicians’ offices might seem counterintuitive.
Instead of driving people to doctors’ offices, many physicians’ offices across the nation have reported steep declines — declines so deep it has threatened the viability of some medical practices and clinics, according to the American Medical Association. A recent physician survey by the organization showed “medical practices have been economically stressed by the public health crisis with a 32% average drop in revenue.”
Patients counts appear to be turning a corner at Healthcare Express in Longview, which touts a number of safety measures it’s taken to protect patients and providers at the clinic. Patient volumes have increased, said Stacy Lambert, chief operating officer for the Texarkana-based company and a registered nurse, and people aren’t as scared as they were in the beginning.
“People were nervous. They were scared,” Lamber said. “They were concerned about the virus. I think the more we have learned about the virus during the last six month has made people feel better.”
Find the rest of the story with our news partner, The Longview News-Journal.