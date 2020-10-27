COVID-19 pandemic forces cancellation of Longview Christmas parade

LONGVIEW, Texas — The city's largest Christmas celebration, the annual Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade, has been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor Andy Mack said Tuesday.
The parade typically draws thousands of people from across East Texas to downtown Longview.
"We are not planning to have the Christmas parade this year because I cannot think of any way possible that we could line the streets with thousands of people standing three and four rows deep and expect them to social distance," Mack said.
Read more from CBS19's newspaper partner, the Longview News-Journal.
