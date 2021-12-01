COVID-19 regional hospitalizations above 15% for nearly a month

The state on Monday reported 35 ICU beds were available in hospitals throughout Trauma Service Area G.

TYLER, Texas — In East Texas, the latest state data shows the number of COVID-19 patients on Sunday accounted for the second-highest percentage of hospital capacity in a region that includes Longview and Tyler since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as it surpassed 15% for the 28th straight day.

COVID-19 patients accounted for 24.33% of hospital capacity in the Trauma Service Region G that stretches across a 19-county region in Northeast Texas and includes Gregg, Upshur, Rusk, Harrison, Panola and Smith counties. According to Texas Department of State Health Services, the number is down from 25.43% the previous day, the highest COVID-19 capacity seen in the region.

Seven consecutive days of hospitalization rates for the Trauma Service Area on Dec. 20 set in motion renewed restrictions at businesses and restaurants in the region, per an executive order issued in October by Gov. Greg Abbott. The counties that make up the trauma service area are Gregg, Anderson, Camp, Cherokee, Franklin, Freestone, Harrison, Henderson, Houston, Marion, Panola, Rains, Rusk, Shelby, Smith, Trinity, Upshur, Van Zandt and Wood.