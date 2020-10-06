All of the residents and staff at Carthage Healthcare Center who were retested for COVID-19 have tested negative, Panola County Judge LeeAnn Jones said Wednesday.

In total, 38 residents and staff had initially tested positive after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered nursing homes to test everyone in the building. But the state health department notified Carthage Healthcare Center last week that the lab that had conducted their tests had anomalies and that they would need to be retested to get accurate results.

Jones said Wednesday all have tested negative this time.

Read the full story from our newspaper partner the Panola Watchman.

RELATED: Carthage nursing home re-testing for COVID-19 after anomalies reported

RELATED: 38 total test positive for COVID-19 at Carthage Healthcare Center