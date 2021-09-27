COVID-19 spread, cases, hospitalizations all down in Smith County

According to NET Health, there were 297 East Texans being treated for COVID-19 at Tyler hospitals on Monday, which is about 24 percent lower than the high of 389.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County’s community spread levels of COVID-19 continued to decrease, along with the number of those hospitalized from the virus in Monday’s bi-weekly COVID-19 report from the Northeast Texas Public Health District.

In just over one week, the rate of community spread of COVID-19 in Smith County has decreased by nearly 40 percent, according to Monday’s report.

While the rate of spread remains classified as “substantial,” the drop has been significant since the Sept. 16 report: from 137.48 to 86.17 Thursday, and Monday, another slight decrease to 85.43. In total, 458 new cases of COVID-19 were reported Monday in Smith County, with 247 new confirmed cases and 211 new probable cases. There are now 7,753 total active cases within the county.

The level of community spread is determined by taking the average number of all COVID-19 positive cases from the previous seven days. That number is then divided by the population of the county and multiplied by 100,000.