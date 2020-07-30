COVID-19 TESTING: Demand continues as cases of coronavirus continues to climb

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing is taking place Monday through Saturday at the Longview Convention Complex.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — As cases of COVID-19 continues to climb, the need for testing remains.

"There are a lot of other illnesses with very similar symptoms that people experience outside of COVID-19, so this is one sure fire way with someone to go for free and find out whether it is or isn’t," J.P. Steelman, emergency management coordinator and fire chief for the Longview Fire Department, said.

A fixed-testing site where testing for COVID-19 is conducted through a nasal PCR swab is taking place from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the Agricultural Pavilions at the Longview Convention Complex.

"It's a routine reoccurring site," Steelman said. "As opposed to the sites that were run during the earlier phases of community testing where they might be either drive-up or walk-up and we were moving them around to different pockets of the community."

During the first two days of testing at the site more than 900 people were tested.

"The intent of this testing process is so that no one gets out of their car," Steelman said. "Make sure if you need to go to the restroom you take care of that before you get into the line."

Steelman says 2,689 people have been tested since July 22.

"The last several days there hasn't been an issue with traffic backing up in the line," he said. "As of matter of fact this morning, they said the line was moving, people were coming right in, right up to the front, going through the testing process and going about their way."

Steelman says people who are coming out to get tested can expect results within 72 hours.

"Initially previously with our walk-ups and drive-ups that we did earlier on in this whole pandemic some of those test were coming back in like 7-10 days, so that whole process has gotten better," he said.