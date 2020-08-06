Free COVID-19 testing will be available across Longview this week.

Drive-thru testing will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, June 9, at Foster Middle School located at 1504 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Then on Thursday, June 11, at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church located at 2500 McCann Road.

In order to be tested on June 9 or June 11, a person must first register and get screened for multiple symptoms of COVID-19, including shortness of breath, fever, chills, body aches, vomiting, sore throat, and loss of taste/smell.

The number of tests will be limited both days.

Registration will open June 8 for the June 9 testing date. Registration will open June 10 for the June 11 testing date. To register, please visit www.txcovidtest.org or call 512-883-2400.

Walk-up testing with no appointment required and no pre-screening will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, June 12, at Community Connections located at 501 Pine Tree Road and Saturday, June 13, at Broughton Recreation Center located at 801 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Testing on June 12 and 13 will be conducted on a first-come, first-serve basis.