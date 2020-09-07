COVID-19 testing sites in Tyler could not keep up with demand, antibody testing not included in active case counts

City Manager told the Tyler City Council on Wednesday that many of the 250 new active cases reported on Tuesday were from the recent walk up testing sites.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler’s city manager said that while the recent walk up COVID-19 testing sites did result in a lot of positive tests, the sites were unable to keep up with demand each day of testing. The Northeast Texas Public Health District also said that these increases in active cases do not include data from antibody testing.

City Manager Ed Broussard told the Tyler City Council on Wednesday that many of the 250 new active cases reported on Tuesday were from the recent walk up testing sites, and described the challenges they are facing getting residents tested.

“We had 250 cases, much of that was St. Peter’s Catholic (Claver) Church. Although with that I do want to state they actually ran out of testing materials each day,” Broussard said.