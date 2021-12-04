COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System vaccination hub in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub in Longview has 200 spots available for the COVID-19 vaccine for this Wednesday, April 14.
The appointments are open to all individuals 16 and older and can be scheduled online at vaccinate.christushealth.org. Individuals in need of assistance or without internet access may schedule by calling 877-335-5746.
Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike:
- Please arrive no more than 15 minutes early and remain in your vehicle until 5 minutes before your appointment time.
- Only those being vaccinated may attend the clinic, except for those who need assistance. Those who cannot come alone to their appointment may bring 1 essential visitor.
- Wear loose-fitting clothes, for ease in accessing your shoulder to administer the vaccine.
- Masks are required. Please bring your own mask.