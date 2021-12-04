COVID-19 vaccine appointments available at CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Health System vaccination hub in Longview

The appointments are open to all individuals 16 and older.

LONGVIEW, Texas — CHRISTUS Good Shepherd Vaccination Hub in Longview has 200 spots available for the COVID-19 vaccine for this Wednesday, April 14.

The appointments are open to all individuals 16 and older and can be scheduled online at vaccinate.christushealth.org. Individuals in need of assistance or without internet access may schedule by calling 877-335-5746.

Once an appointment has been made, individuals are asked to adhere to the clinic operational guidelines to support the efficiency and safety of the caregivers and other community residents alike: