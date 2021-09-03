COVID-19 vaccine clinic open to the public Saturday

Attendees can expect giveaways and cash prizes at the vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 400 Frankston Highway.

TYLER, Texas — Those who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 have the opportunity to do so in a fun event happening Saturday.

The Minority Health Task Force, in partnership with the Northeast Texas Public Health District, Smith County and The Blaze 102.7 and 106.9 are presenting the Saving our City Push for Health Rally.

Attendees can expect giveaways and cash prizes at the vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Louis Baptist Church, located at 400 Frankston Highway in Tyler.

The event is being hosted by the Minority Health Task Force, made up of Smith County Commissioner JoAnn Hampton, Tyler Hispanic Business Alliance President and CEO Nancy Rangel, Tyler Metro Chamber Board Chairman Derrick Choice and Lisa Williams with Black Nurses Rock Tyler. NET Health and The Blaze Radio Station will also be there Saturday.