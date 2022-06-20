COVID-19 vaccine coming for kids under 5 to local pharmacies, clinics

Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts says they're ready for vaccine distribution.

TYLER, Texas — Starting this week, kids under the age of five are now eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Over the weekend, the federal government gave the green light for the expansion of age eligibility.

Northeast Texas Public Health District CEO George Roberts said Monday the health district is ready for the vaccine distribution but they’re just waiting on formal approval from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Roberts explains that the dosage for 6 month old to 5 year old children will be less than those of the 5 to 12 year old age group.

For kids who get the Pfizer vaccine, they’ll have three doses: they’ll wait three to eight weeks between the first and second doses, and get their third dose eight weeks later.

For Moderna, kids will only need two doses with a four to eight week period in between, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"Some cause for some relief that their kids can be vaccinated against COVID-19," Roberts said. "So, we anticipated that the parents will be pleased with this. We’ll be interested to see how many parents choose to vaccinate their children. The typical for the 5 to 11 age group has not been as strongly well received for older age groups."

Smith County has seen a small uptick in COVID cases, which is why NET Health is urging anyone who hasn’t received their vaccine to do so before the Fourth of July holiday and the start of the new school year.

Roberts also said parents shouldn’t expect any other side effects with the COVID vaccine besides the regular sore arm and feeling tired.