COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot clinic set for Jan. 20 in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will deliver COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots on Thursday at the Marshall Public Library.
The health district will offer the vaccination services from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the library.
These services include the Pfizer vaccine (first and second shot), a booster shot, additional dose to immunocompromised individuals and a free flu shot available to those who qualify.
For more information, call MHCHD at (903) 938-8338 or the Marshall Public Library at (903) 935-4465.
