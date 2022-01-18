x
COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot clinic set for Jan. 20 in Marshall

The health district will offer the vaccination services from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Thursday at the library.

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will deliver COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots on Thursday at the Marshall Public Library.

These services include the Pfizer vaccine (first and second shot), a booster shot, additional dose to immunocompromised individuals and a free flu shot available to those who qualify.

For more information, call MHCHD at (903) 938-8338 or the Marshall Public Library at (903) 935-4465.

