COVID-19 vaccine, flu shot clinic set for Jan. 20 in Marshall

MARSHALL, Texas — The Marshall-Harrison County Health District will deliver COVID-19 vaccines and flu shots on Thursday at the Marshall Public Library.

These services include the Pfizer vaccine (first and second shot), a booster shot, additional dose to immunocompromised individuals and a free flu shot available to those who qualify.