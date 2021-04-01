COVID-19 vaccine requirements for students not a local call

Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry recently said vaccine requirements are decided by the state.

GREGG COUNTY, Texas — COVID-19 vaccines are available in limited quantities, but as accessibility for the vaccine grows, East Texas parents could be left wondering if at some point their children will be required to get one to attend school.

That call, however, is out of the hands of local education leaders. Spring Hill ISD Superintendent Wayne Guidry recently said vaccine requirements are decided by the state.

The Texas Legislature is set to begin session on Jan. 12. Guidry said requirements about the COVID-19 vaccine is something schools are looking to lawmakers to decide.