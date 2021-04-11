New COVID cases in Gregg County decrease by nearly 83% in 60 days

In October, there were 690 total new cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents, according to the NET Health.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Public health data show a dramatic decrease in new cases of COVID-19 from September to October in Gregg County, and a report released Monday afternoon showed just six new confirmed cases of the virus in county residents since Thursday.

The lower numbers continue a decrease in the frequency of new cases in the county, which were accelerated in previous months by the highly contagious delta variant.

In October, there were 690 total new cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County residents, according to the Northeast Texas Public Health District, known as NET Health. The number is 83% lower than the 4,099 total new cases reported the previous month.