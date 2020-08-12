COVID-19 hospitalizations surge after Thanksgiving gatherings

UT Health has seen a 5% increase in positive tests since the last major holiday.

TYLER, Texas — East Texas hospitals are seeing a surge in COVID-positive patients and attribute it to Thanksgiving gatherings. UT Health official Tom Cummins cautions anyone planning to gather for Christmas or the new year.

"Stay home." Cummins said. "Don't go out shopping in big crowds- as much as I hate that for retailers."

During the summer, UT East Texas patients were testing positive at a 20-25% rate. Now, "we’re sitting at around 33 to 34 percent, so a significant rise in cases," Cummins revealed.

He continued, "I think it’s related primarily to Thanksgiving. In any combination now, we’re starting to see holiday parties, Christmas gatherings…”

These gatherings have forced UT Health to get creative and reconfigure their COVID units to increase capacity. But the harsh reality is, there’s only so much moving around they can do.

“It is a real strain on resources currently,” Cummins said.

The silver lining that we haven’t had before is that within the next few months, we’ll have a vaccine.

“If people could just buckle down for December and January, maybe part of February, then we’ll start rolling into the spring and have the ability to start vaccinating people.”