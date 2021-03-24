COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at UT Health East Texas for anyone over 16

The vaccines are by appointment only and will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone over the age of 16.

According to UT Health, The vaccines will be given by appointment only and can be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut.

New appointments will continue to open as more vaccine arrives. Those that need help navigating online sign-up or those without access to internet can call 903-747-4822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.

The vaccine will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271.

Appointment time slots are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available, according to UT Health.

The vaccine is free, but residents are asked to bring their insurance cards to their appointments.