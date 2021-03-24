COVID-19 vaccine appointments open at UT Health East Texas for anyone over 16

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas has opened COVID-19 vaccine appointments for anyone over the age of 16.
According to UT Health, The vaccines will be given by appointment only and can be made at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/ut.
New appointments will continue to open as more vaccine arrives. Those that need help navigating online sign-up or those without access to internet can call 903-747-4822 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to get a vaccine appointment.
The vaccine will be given at UT Health North Campus Tyler, 11937 U.S. Highway 271.
Appointment time slots are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Anyone wanting a vaccine must have an appointment; vaccines for walk-ins will not be available, according to UT Health.
The vaccine is free, but residents are asked to bring their insurance cards to their appointments.
Residents will be registered, vaccinated and monitored for 15 minutes, during which time a second appointment will be scheduled.