SILVER ANNIVERSARY: UT Tyler announces Cowan Center's 2021-22 season

The University of Texas at Tyler R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center announced its 2021-22 season on Thursday.
The ceremony honoring the Cowan Center's 25th silver anniversary was held at 11 a.m. in the White Lobby.
From world-class performers and lecturers to Tony Award-winning Broadway musicals, and top-billed theatrical and dance productions, the Cowan Center has plenty to offer audiences of all ages.
This season will feature the following:
- Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. - Brett Baier (Distinguished Lecture Event)
- Thursday, Oct. 21 2021, at 7:30 p.m.- Michael Cavanaugh (Big Series - Sponsored by CBS19)
- Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. - Tom Papa (Big Series - Sponsored by CBS19)
- Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. - A Celebration With ZZ Top (Special Event)
- Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 12:30 p.m. - Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live (Arts in Education)
- Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. - Erth's Dinosaur Zoo Live (Kids @ Nite Series - Sponsored by CBS19)
- Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - Beautiful — The Carole King Musical (Broadway Series)
- Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - Naturally 7 (Performing Arts Series)
- Tuesday, Mar. 1, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - The Simon & Garfunkel Story (Big Series - Sponsored by CBS19)
- Saturday, Mar. 5, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - Fiddler on the Roof (Broadway Series)
- Tuesday, Mar. 15, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - Roald Dahl's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (Broadway Series)
- Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - Viva Momix (Performing Arts Series)
- Tuesday, Apr. 26, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - Celtic Woman (Performing Arts Series)
- Saturday, Jun., 11, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. - Madagascar: The Musical (Kids @ Nite Series - Sponsored by CBS19)
- Thursday, Jun. 16, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - Blue Man Group (Performing Arts Series)
- Friday, Jun. 16, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. - Blue Man Group (Performing Arts Series)
This will be the Cowan Center's first full season since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit East Texas in early 2020.