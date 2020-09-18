x
CPS officials searching for missing 17-month-old girl

Credit: CPS

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 17-month-old girl.

According to DFPS, 17-month-old Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services custody on Sept. 18, 2020. She was last seen with her mother, Allie O'Neal, 20.

Credit: CPS

DFPS says the two could possibly be in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage area.

O'Neal is believed to be driving a white Chevy truck with plate number CO 639 UKD or a silver Camry with plate number TX NCN 7692.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Child Protective Investigations at 903-241-8916.