CPS officials searching for missing 17-month-old girl

Anyone with information, is asked to contact Child Protective Investigations at 903-241-8916.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) is asking for the public's help to locate a missing 17-month-old girl.

According to DFPS, 17-month-old Ellisia Pair was ordered into Child Protective Services custody on Sept. 18, 2020. She was last seen with her mother, Allie O'Neal, 20.

DFPS says the two could possibly be in the Tyler, Longview, Kilgore or Carthage area.

O'Neal is believed to be driving a white Chevy truck with plate number CO 639 UKD or a silver Camry with plate number TX NCN 7692.