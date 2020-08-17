CPS: Smith County infant found safe

CPS reports the child was found safe Saturday night.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — A Smith County infant who was reported missing last week has been found safe and is now in the custody of Child Protective Services.

On Tuesday, August 11, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services (DFPS) was granted custody of 1-month-old Gatlyn Baker by Henderson County Family Court Judge, Nancy Adams Perryman.

When the department attempted to execute the removal of Gatlyn, the mother, Chelsea Baker, ran off with him.

