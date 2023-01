CBS19 has crews on scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CHANDLER, Texas — Two people have been hospitalized following a crash involving an 18-wheeler in Chandler.

According to CBS19 crews on scene, the 18-wheeler crashed into the Chandler Community Center on Highway 31 West, just east of FM 315.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.