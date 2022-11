Police said that both directions of East Loop 281 are closed at this time.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police confirmed at least one person has died in a major wreck at the intersection of Alpine Rd. and E. Loop 281 Wednesday morning.

Officers are on the scene in the 800 block of East Loop 281 on the westbound side of the roadway underneath the Alpine bridge.

Police said that both directions of East Loop 281 are closed at this time. Drivers are encouraged to seek other routes.