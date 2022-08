Details concerning injuries are unknown at this time.

TYLER, Texas — A two-vehicle crash has been cleared after causing delays at a major Tyler intersection.

According to Tyler police, the wreck occurred at the intersection of Paluxy Dr. and ESE Loop 323, around 6:35 a.m.

As of 8:10 a.m., the scene has been cleared.