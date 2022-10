Drivers are encouraged so seek alternate routes.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — A major crash has closed down a portion of a busy roadway in Rusk County.

According go the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash occurred on SH 64 near CR 4131.

Officials say all eastbound lanes are blocked and westbound traffic is down to one lane. Drivers are urged to seek alternate routes.