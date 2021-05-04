Crews working 2nd rollover crash in Rusk County

Details are limited, but CBS19 will update this article as more information is released.

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Rusk County officials are working a second rollover crash near the Rusk County Airport.

According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the crash occurred in the 5000 block of Farm-to-Market Road 13, just west of the airport.

The Carlisle Volunteer Fire Department and Henderson Fire Department are responding.

Officials believed one person was trapped, but when they responded to the scene, the found no entrapment.

FM 13 is blocked at this time and drivers are asked to seek an alternate route of travel.