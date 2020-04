TYLER, Texas — More than 1,000 customers are without power in Tyler after a crash Friday night.

The crash happened at the intersection of Gentry Parkway and Glenwood.

Oncor customers in the area of Gentry and Parkdale are currently without power. As of 10:30 p.m., 1,013 customers are without power.

Oncor is on the scene to fix the outage.