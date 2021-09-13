Crash in Cherokee County kills Oklahoma resident

The driver of the Silverado pickup. 22-year-old Allyson Goad of Edmond, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — A two-vehicle crash in Cherokee County killed one on Saturday, Sept. 11, the Texas Department of Public Safety has said.

Troopers were called to the site two miles north of Jacksonville around 2:50 a.m.

A 2004 Ford Expedition was traveling north on US 69. A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup was traveling south on US 69. For as of yet undetermined reason the Expedition drove into the northbound lane of US 69 causing it to strike the Silverado pickup head-on. The Expedition came to a stop in the inside northbound lane and the Silverado pickup came to a stop in the outside southbound lane.

The driver of the Silverado pickup. 22-year-old Allyson Goad of Edmond, Oklahoma, was pronounced dead at the scene. Goad was taken to Autry Funeral Home in Jacksonville.

The driver of the Expedition, 32-year-old, Rafael Aguilar of Bullard, was transported to UT Health Hospital in Tyler with incapacitating injuries.