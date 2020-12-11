Crash involving 18-wheeler on Loop 390 in Marshall leaves 1 dead

The crash is being investigated by the Marshall Police Department with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.

MARSHALL, Texas — One person was killed after a two-vehicle crash in Marshall Thursday afternoon.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 1:55 p.m., officers responded to a wreck involving an 18-wheeler and a pickup truck.

The 18-wheeler was traveling southbound on Loop 390 and struck the pickup truck which was turning north onto the Loop from Scottsville Highway.

The driver of the pickup truck was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the Marshall Police Department with the assistance of the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol.

The scene of the accident remains closed to traffic on Loop 390 between Karnack Highway and Victory Drive.